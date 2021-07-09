For Those I Love shares new football-themed video for ‘To Have You’

For Those I Love has shared a brand new video – watch the football-themed visual for new single ‘To Have You’ below.

The song appears on the self-titled debut album from the project of Irish musician David Balfe, which was released earlier this year.

The new video, directed by Niall Trask, was shot at Tolka Park, the stadium of Dublin-based football team Shelbourne FC. Tolka Park is currently under threat of closure, and fans can join a fundraiser to save the stadium here.

Of the new video, Balfe said: “The trip out to the football can feel like a pilgrimage. Every mix of bliss and pain and glory is felt in the terraces each week, but it’s been lost for us all since the world changed overnight.

“Being back in the stands as ‘To Have You’ was shot felt like a shower of relief and beauty, and I can’t thank Niall enough for his vision and understanding of what it all means.

He added: “The track is very much about survival, reflecting on a world me and mine grew up through and confronting those who question it. I am blessed to be able to hear this in a new light now as it’s mixed with Niall’s art.”

Watch the video for ‘To Have You’ below:

Upon its release, NME gave For Those I Love’s self-titled debut album a five-star review, writing: “‘For Those I Love’ is not only an immaculate debut, but a beautiful record that speaks to anyone who’s ever loved and lost, anyone who might be mourning or just processing the days of youthful abandon, or perhaps those who need reminding that you can’t have shadows without the light.

“‘Stories to tell never breed sadness, they treat it,’ he says on ‘The Shape Of You’, ‘and if you can grasp it, own it, deal with it, you can heal with it’. He’s not wrong. We’ll dance together again soon. Until then, keep going.”

Since the album’s release, For Those I Love has shared a live film called Holy Trinity, announced details of a full debut UK tour, and released a stripped-back, instrumental version of his debut album.