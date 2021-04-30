For Those I Love has shared an instrumental version of his debut album – you can listen to it below.

For Those I Love, the project of Irish musician David Balfe, released the stripped-back version of his self-titled debut album earlier today (April 30).

Writing about the project on social media and how it came about, Balfe said: “I used to drive around at night, my friends stuffed into the back of the car, exploring the geography of Dublin and being content with just that.

“I’d burn mix CD’s to play. Omar S, Omar Souleyman, and DJ Rashad, the sounds of that Kia Rio. Every now and then I’d sneak one of my own tracks into the mix, something I’d been working on but keeping to myself.”

“If one of my mates piped up asking ‘here Balfey what is this?’, or ‘why can’t I find this on Shazam?’, then I’d know I had something special, and that instrumental would be stored away, later to be reworked in the sea of tracks built for my debut.

“Today I’m releasing the instrumental version of this album as an ode to those times. The background sounds to a friendship that will never leave me.

“Lastly, for the encouragement since day one, this is for Gilly,” he concluded. You can listen to the album here:

Upon the original album’s release earlier this year, NME gave it a five-star review, writing: “‘For Those I Love’ is not only an immaculate debut, but a beautiful record that speaks to anyone who’s ever loved and lost, anyone who might be mourning or just processing the days of youthful abandon, or perhaps those who need reminding that you can’t have shadows without the light.

“‘Stories to tell never breed sadness, they treat it,’ he says on ‘The Shape Of You’, ‘and if you can grasp it, own it, deal with it, you can heal with it’. He’s not wrong. We’ll dance together again soon. Until then, keep going.”

After recently revealing plans for his first ever live show in Dublin, For Those I Love will also be heading out on a full UK tour in October.

See the upcoming tour dates below. Tickets are available here.

OCTOBER 2021

17 – Glasgow, Audio

20 – London, Courtyard Theatre

21 – London, Courtyard Theatre

23 – Bristol, Louisiana

24 – Manchester, Deaf Institute