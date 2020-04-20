Foreign Beggars’ Ebow “Metropolis” Graham has died at the age of 41

Tributes have been paid to Foreign Beggars‘ Ebow “Metropolis” Graham, who has died at the age of 41.

Graham, a founding member of the dubstep pioneers, passed away on Saturday (April 18) after an unspecified accident at home, the group confirmed in a statement.

“Dear friends, it is with the heaviest heart we inform you that our brother Ebow Enyan Graham suffered from an accident at home, and passed away in the early hours yesterday morning,” they wrote.

“Ebow was a deep and peaceful soul, a dedicated and loving father to beautiful 10yr old Cassius, and who touched people with his warmth, insight, talent and generosity everywhere he went.

“In his recent years, he had been on a spiritual journey and had really been exploring his relationship with existence and the universe, only last week he was in a very serene and happy place with his life, family and artistic vision.

It’s with the heaviest heart to inform you we lost our brother Ebow Graham aka Metropolis aka Elliott Yorke last Night.. R.I.P. EBOW GRAHAM 1979 – 2020 Pls drop something in the fundraiser to help support his son Cassius 💙💙https://t.co/IgTdh5kSut pic.twitter.com/dbjTmXZlzy — Foreign Beggars (@ForeignBeggars) April 19, 2020

“Some of the last words we heard him say were ’The only way humanity will heal is when it understands that we are all Gaia and truly understand we are all one’. These words couldn’t ring truer for us, even in light of his passing. Ebow meant so much to so many people, a true poet and MC, an incredible father, gifted, humble, yet stylish to a T… His legacy lives on through his energy, love and passion, and through his son Cassius.”

The group added: “We feel privileged to have spent most of our 20s and 30s in his company, enjoying life, making music, and travelling the world together. As we process this we find it hard to believe that we will never talk, share a joke, eat together, appreciate music, debate points of view, discuss the world, rock a crowd, or laugh together again.We have set up a Just Giving account to support the family, and to help towards Cass’ future.”

Paying tribute on Twitter, Rag’n’ Bone Man wrote: “Sending love your way.”

Skream added: “So sorry boys.”

Other tributes came from Andy C, who wrote: “Heartbreaking to hear of Ebow from @ForeignBeggars passing Such a kind, gentle soul.

Flux Pavillion added: “There is so much of the world I wouldn’t have experienced if it wasn’t for him, SO much style oozing from his existence it hurts to think about. He is an absolute icon of British music, A creative gravity that affected us all.”

Foreign Beggars first founded in London in 2002 and started out as one of the UK’s most prominent underground hip-hop groups, before exploring EDM on records such as ‘United Colours of Beggattron‘ and ‘The Uprising.’

Their most recent release came in 2019’s ‘Matriarchy’, which saw them joining forces with the likes of Maverick Sabre and singer Greentea Peng.