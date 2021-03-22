Forest Live concert series postponed until 2022: “We are extremely disappointed”

Forest Live has been postponed until summer 2022, organisers have confirmed.

The series was set to bring performances from Doves, Rag’n’Bone Man, Madness, Jess Glynne and Keane to various woodland locations across the UK this June.

It has now been announced that the programme has been pushed back one year due to the uncertainty surrounding the lifting of coronavirus restrictions. Tickets purchased for 2021 will be rolled over.

“The government’s roadmap out of lockdown has made it clear that we cannot hold our Forest Live concerts this summer,” a statement from Forest Live reads.

“We are extremely disappointed, but this is the best way to keep our valued customers safe, as well as the staff, volunteers, contractors and artists that make Forest Live possible.”

Organisers went on to express their “deepest apologies” to those hoping to attend in 2021, adding: “We can’t wait to experience the best live music in our beautiful forests with you next year and thank you very much for your continued support.”

You can find further information on the official Forestry England website.

Under the current four-staged plan out of lockdown, live shows will not return until at least June 21 – when it’s hoped all social restrictions can be lifted. The proposed ‘roadmap’ is however subject to various conditions, including vaccination targets being met and new variants of the virus not taking hold.

The full Forest Live 2022 programme is as follows:

Keane

Friday 10 June: Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury, Glos.

Saturday 11 June: Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffs.

Friday 17 June: Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk.

Saturday 18 June: Delamere Forest, near Northwich, Cheshire.

Rag‘n’Bone Man

Thursday 9 June: Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury, Glos.

Friday 10 June: Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffs.

Thursday 16 June: Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk.

Jess Glynne

Thursday 9 June: Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffs.

Sunday 12 June: Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury, Glos.

Sunday 19 June: Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk.

Madness

Saturday 11 June: Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury, Glos.

Saturday 18 June: Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk.

Doves

Sunday 19 June: Delamere Forest, near Northwich, Cheshire.

The news comes after some UK festivals scheduled for later in the summer – including Reading & Leeds, Latitude, WOMAD and Creamfields – unveiled their plans to take place in 2021.

Culture Minister Caroline Dinenage is set to discuss the return of UK festivals this summer with the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Select Committee on Wednesday (March 24).