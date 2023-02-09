Former AOA leader Shin Jimin to make solo comeback this month with debut mini-album

Former AOA leader Shin Jimin will release new solo music this month in the form of her debut mini-album, ‘Boxes’.

The announcement was made via the singer’s label, Alo Malo Entertainment, on February 8, when it took to its official social media to share a teaser poster for the new release. According to the poster, ‘Boxes’ is due out on February 22 at 12pm KST. Additional details regarding its tracklist and promotions have yet to be disclosed by the company.

The release of ‘Boxes’ will mark Shin’s first solo material since she put out the standalone single ‘Hey’ in 2018. It will also mark her official return to the music industry since she was the subject of bullying allegations made against her by former AOA bandmate Kwon Mina in 2021.

Shin parted ways with AOA in July 2020 after former bandmate Kwon Mina alleged in a series of posts that Shin had bullied her during her time with AOA. During the peak of the controversy, Shin issued an apology before going silent on social media and ceasing all activities in the entertainment industry.

The claims made by Kwon and their legitimacy were the subject of much speculation and discussion in 2021, with media outlet Dispatch publishing screenshots of alleged past text conversations between the two former bandmates that year.

Despite having established herself as a soloist during her time as an AOA member, Shin only released a handful of standalone singles prior to the upcoming release of ‘Boxes’. She first debuted as a soloist in 2015 with the single ‘God’, which featured N.Flying frontman Lee Seung-hyub. He was credited on the track under his soloist stage name, J.Don.

Although not an official release, Shin dropped a solo track on her Soundcloud in January 2022 shortly after her return to social media following the controversy. An alt-pop track performed entirely in English, the song was called ‘Suddenly’ and was released to mark her 31st birthday.

Since her return to the spotlight after signing with Alo Malo Entertainment, Shin has gone on to star as a contestant on the JTBC music survival show The Second World in August last year, where she competed against the likes of Wonder Girls’ Yubin, MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul, OH MY GIRL’s Mimi, WJSN’s Exy and more for the top prize. Moonbyul later took home the trophy for The Second World.