Former Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy suffers heart attack

He’s now recovering in the hospital

Former Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy suffered a heart attack on Tuesday (August 13) evening. The remaining shows of his New York City residency have been postponed as he recovers in the hospital.

Per an official statement from his publicist, the pioneering musician was hospitalised due to “shortness of breath” and couldn’t make his Tuesday gig at Le Poisson Rouge. He had been in the middle of a 12-show residency at the New York City venue, where he had put on full-album sets.

After it was determined on Wednesday that he had suffered a heart attack, doctors placed two stents placed in his right coronary artery and started medication for his heart condition, said Dr. Jason Song, the Lenox Hill Hospital cardiologist who treated Murphy. He remains in the hospital for monitoring.

Murphy’s family issued a statement: “We would like to thank the fans for their undying support and hope that Peter will be back on stage with a refreshed heart, stronger than before!” Read the statement in full below:

Murphy’s remaining three concerts at Le Poisson Rouge, on August 16, 18 and 19, have been postponed. The August 16 show had been slated for the Bauhaus catalogue, while the final two would have seen Murphy pay tribute to David Bowie.

Ticketholders can have their tickets transferred to the rescheduled dates (which are yet to be confirmed) or they may request refunds by emailing the venue at info@lprnyc.com by 5pm EST on August 30.

Murphy’s NYC residency followed a similar stint in San Francisco and a 2018 world tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of Bauhaus. He released his last studio album, ‘Lion’, in 2014.