Former Black Crowes guitarist Marc Ford says he turned down joining Guns N’ Roses twice

Former Black Crowes guitarist Marc Ford has revealed that he was asked to join Guns N’ Roses on two different occasions.

Speaking in a new interview, Ford discussed being asked to join the band after Izzy Stradlin abruptly left in 1991, and again in the early 2000s when frontman Axl Rose was looking to retool the GnR lineup.

“I got asked to join that band a couple of different times,” Ford said on the Black Crowes-themed State Of Amorica podcast.

“Once when Axl was still finishing that record that was taking forever,” he continued, presumably referencing Guns N’ Roses’ 2008 album ‘Chinese Democracy’. “Right about when I was about to make [my 2002 solo album] ‘It’s About Time’, I got offered to join that band.”

Ford, who joined The Black Crowes in 1991 and played on three albums – ‘The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion’, ‘Amorica’ and ‘Three Snakes And One Charm’ – then talked about the first time he was offered the gig.

“The first time, I had just come back from a sort of ‘unofficial official’, or whatever it was, joining of The Black Crowes weekend in Atlanta,” he said. “When I got back home, that Monday morning, Slash had called and offered [me the open spot in Guns N’ Roses]. He said that Izzy was leaving, and did I want the spot?”

Ford told Slash he had just joined The Black Crowes. “[Slash] was very cool and he said, ‘That’s a good gig for you. Right on,'” he said.

Listen to Ford discuss being offered the Guns N’ Roses gig below:

