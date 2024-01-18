Former Bring Me The Horizon member Jordan Fish is in the studio with Spiritbox

Former Bring Me The Horizon member Jordan Fish is working on new music with Spiritbox, it has been revealed.

Last month, BMTH announced that they’d parted ways with keyboardist, songwriter and studio wiz Fish. “We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future,” they wrote.

Oli Sykes and co. have since embarked on a UK and Ireland arena tour, which is scheduled to run until next Tuesday (January 23). Fish, meanwhile, has seemingly been busy with a new studio project.

As Kerrang! reports, the musician appears to be collaborating with Canadian metalcore outfit Spiritbox. The group’s guitarist Mike Stringer recently took to Instagram Stories to share a behind-the-scenes video from the session.

A screenshot of the upload shows Fish sitting in front of a mixing desk, a set of speakers and a laptop as he works on a track. Stringer tagged Fish in the post as well as Spiritbox frontwoman Courtney LaPlante.

He was also part of the group for 2015’s ‘That’s The Spirit’, 2019’s ‘amo’ and 2020’s ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’.

Bring Me The Horizon recently teased a reunion with producer Dan Lancaster. Meanwhile, fans are speculating over possible upcoming collaborations with Billie Eilish and Underoath.

The group have been previewing material from their next album ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’ on their current tour. BMTH gave their latest single ‘Kool-Aid’ its live debut at the opening night in Cardiff last week.

Speaking to NME at Download Festival last June, Oli Sykes described ‘…NeX GEn’ as “unhinged”.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a hyper-pop album, but I’ve definitely been inspired by that world,” he said. “I admire how obnoxious, trashy and in your face that music feels, which is what I was drawn to when I got into emo, hardcore and screamo.”