Former Bucks Fizz member Jay Aston to stand as MP for Brexit Party

Voters could soon be making their mind up in a potential general election

Former Bucks Fizz member Jay Aston Colquhounis is set to stand as a parliamentary candidate for the Brexit Party.

The 58-year-old singer, who won the 1981 Eurovision Song Contest with her group, will run to be an MP for the party in the London seat of Kensington, which is currently held by Labour.

As the BBC reports, she was announced as one of 635 “approved candidates” by party leader Nigel Farage earlier today (August 27).

“I want to stand for the Brexit Party and fight to uphold democracy for the sake of the people,” said Colquhounis.

“As an MP, I will work to rebuild trust and help the Brexit Party make the necessary reforms to unite the country after we break free of the European Union.”

Today’s announcement was made during the Brexit Party’s Westminster rally, which saw new candidates being revealed ahead of a potential general election.

Nigel Farage said that his party would be prepared to stand “in every seat” against the Conservative Party unless Prime Minister Boris Johnson pursues a no-deal Brexit.

Back in 2016, Jay Aston Colquhounis performed at a pro-Brexit concert along with her former Bucks Fizz bandmates Cheryl Baker and Mike Nolan. The Birmingham event took place just days ahead of the EU referendum.

Bucks Fizz released five studio albums between 1981 and 1986, scoring three Number One singles along the way with ‘Making Your Mind Up’, ‘The Land Of Make Believe’ and ‘The Camera Never Lies’.