Former Desolated bassist Jake Marlowe killed in attack on Israeli music festival

Jake Marlowe, the former bassist of the UK hardcore band Desolated, has been killed in the Hamas attacks against Israel.

The British-musician was working security at the Supernova Trance music festival in which Palestinian militants launched an early morning attack on Southern Israel. He died at the age of 26.

His family confirmed his death with a Facebook message that read: “We are heartbroken to have to inform you the crushing news that our son Jake has been confirmed dead in Southern Israel. Repatriation plans are being put in to place, more information will follow. Please respect our privacy at this most devastating time.”

Prior to the confirmation, Desolated posted a Facebook message asking to please reach out if anyone knew of Marlowe’s whereabouts. “Yo, If anyone on here is from Israel and knows the where abouts of Jake Marlowe please drop a line. He went missing after the attacks on the nature party festival which he was working security for,” they said.

In an interview with one of Marlowe’s friends, Daniel Aboudy, he shared that Marlowe had been living in Israel since November 2021.

“There were numerous strikes coming from Gaza and he felt that it was his duty to trace back to his roots and find his home that he felt he truly belonged to in Israel. He also had a desire to enlist in the army at one point but unfortunately wasn’t given the opportunity to do so. He was very determined to fight for what we believed in as the Jewish people,” Aboudy told inews.

He added that Marlowe was a “well-noted musician in the UK metal and hardcore scene” and was “known for playing the drums and the bass guitar. He’s toured all over the world, especially with his band Desolated”.

On October 7, Palestinian militants launched an early morning attack on Southern Israel. This included the music festival. Fans in attendance reported that rockets began to hit the site around 6:30am (via CNN) before gunfire opened up against attendees soon after.

Eyewitnesses at the festival said gunmen left multiple festival goers dead while dozens were taken hostage. Videos have been circulating on social media showing different attendees being taken hostage.

Yo, If any one on here is from Israel and knows the where abouts of Jake Marlowe please drop a line. He went missing after the attacks on the nature party festival which he was working security for. Posted by Desolated on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

One eyewitness told CNN they began hearing sirens and rockets while at an all-night event at the festival, a rave that borders the desert near Kibbutz Re’im. “We didn’t even have any place to hide because we were at [an] open space. Everyone got so panicked and started to take their stuff,” they explained.

An artist manager described the “nightmare” of the Israeli festival rave attack.

“Around 6:30 in the morning we started hearing explosions,” he said. “We went out of the backstage and we saw a full bombardment everywhere. It was hundreds of rockets and mortars flying from everywhere and explosions all around us.”

He also stated that security advised all attendees to get down to the floor and put their hands above their heads for protection, but after five or 10 minutes informed everyone to “get in your cars and go”.

