Ex-GFRIEND member Yuju to drop new single ‘Evening’ featuring rapper BIG Naughty next week

Former GFRIEND member Yuju has announced a new digital single ‘Evening’, featuring BIG Naughty.

Yuju made the announcement through social media on July 21 at midnight KST, sharing a teaser image of herself lying on a fabric-covered surface, surrounded by used paint supplies and a filled scrapbook.

‘Evening’ is set to feature up-and-coming South Korean rapper BIG Naughty, and will arrive next week on July 28 at 6pm KST.

Notably, Yuju’s forthcoming release of ‘Evening’ will mark her first music since she debuted as a soloist in January with the mini-album ‘REC.’, which was led by the single ‘Play’. That record featured four other tracks from the idol, all of which Yuju co-wrote. She also co-produced the tracks ‘겨우, 겨울’, which features rapper Mad Clown, and ‘The Killa’.

‘REC.’ also marked Yuju’s first-ever music release as an artist under the Kang Daniel-led agency KONNECT Entertainment, which she signed to in September 2021 after her group’s departure from longtime agency Source Music last year.

In an interview with NME, Yuju shared that she had not expected to become so deeply involved in the production of ‘REC.’ “At first, I didn’t really go into it thinking I had to ‘touch’ every single song [on the mini-album],” she revealed. “It just came to me really naturally.”

Meanwhile, BIG Naughty returned last month with a new three-track single album ‘SIKE!’, featuring a litany of K-hip-hop names including M1NU, D.Ark, Young Jilee, Kid Milli and more. The record was led by the title track ‘Turn Up!’.

In other news, K-pop trio VIVIZ, consisting of Yuju’s former GFRIEND bandmates, recently returned with their sophomore mini-album ‘Summer Vibe’ earlier this month. The project, led by the single ‘Loveade’, marked their first since concluding their run as contestants on the Mnet reality TV series Queendom last month, where they came in third place.