Former Ikea store to become 15,000-capacity warehouse venue in London

A 608,000 sq.ft Tottenham warehouse that previously housed an Ikea store will be turned into a new live music venue named DRUMSHEDS.

Created and curated by Broadwick, the team behind Printworks, The Beams, Depot Mayfield and more, the new venue claims to be “more impactful than anything London has seen” with the objective to “inspire, connect and create massive impact through music, culture and space”.

The warehouse venue will have a different concept from the previous nightclub of the same name, which shut its doors back in 2022.

Advertisement

DRUMSHEDS is set to open this September with some of the warehouse’s original features in tact, such as the old lift shafts, loading bays, sprawling floors and machinery.

The venue will also be available to hire via Broadwick’s Spaces division, as it is planning to showcase set builds, fashion shows, music events and brand activations.

Broadwick Live division are set to share the full opening programme soon and will feature a variety of “culture events”. You can sign-up to the DRUMSHEDS mailing list to keep up to date with any news.

Simeon Aldred, Broadwick Director of Strategy, shared: “Broadwick’s mission has always been to build brands that deliver unrivaled, live experiences that create real impact.”

He continued: “We are proud to announce DRUMSHEDS, set to be London’s most impactful cultural space of its kind, set across 608,000 sqft in North London. We want DRUMSHEDS, like all the spaces we create, to be new centres of cultural gravity that provide the basis for human connection. A connection that people crave now more than ever.”

Advertisement

Broadwick also shared in a press release that it will be working with the local authorities on outreach to support the surrounding community with employment in the new space, in addition to schemes such as free tickets for previous employees of the space so they can enjoy the venue in its new iteration.