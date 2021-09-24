Former IZ*ONE member Jo Yu-ri unveils teaser for upcoming solo debut

Ex-IZ*ONE member Jo Yu-ri has revealed a concept poster for her forthcoming debut single album ‘Glassy’.

On September 24, the South Korean singer surprised fans with a never-before-seen image on her social media profiles. In the new visual, Jo holds up a glass slipper while wearing a pale blue Cinderella-esque tulle dress. According to the poster, her debut release ‘GLASSY’ is set to drop on October 7.

The official tracklist of ‘Glassy’ has yet to be revealed. However, further details regarding Jo’s upcoming debut are expected to arrive in the following weeks.

The forthcoming release will make the 19-year-old singer the second IZ*ONE member to officially make their debut as a soloist, after former leader Kwon Eun-bi. Kwon had debuted last month with the six-track mini-album ‘Open’, alongside its lead single ‘Door’.

Kwon had previously shared her thoughts on going solo in an interview with South China Morning Post. “I feel good overall, but I have a lot of weight on my shoulders about needing to show my own colours,” she confessed. “It’s my first time, so I’m trying to show myself as best as I can to everyone.”

In other IZ*ONE news, former member Miyawaki Sakura has reportedly signed a new contract with BTS‘ agency HYBE Labels, and is set to join an upcoming girl group managed by HYBE’s subsidiary Source Music.

The label’s upcoming girl group will also allegedly include Produce 48 contestant and Pledis Entertainment trainee Heo Yun-jin as well as ex-IZ*ONE members Kim Chae-won and Kim Min-ju.