Former K-pop idol on leaving the industry: “I’m much happier”

Former TEEN TOP member and K-pop idol C.A.P has opened up about how he’s happier now after leaving the music industry.

C.A.P recently appeared on a South Korean YouTube channel where he spoke about his life now compared to when he was a K-pop idol. The musician had left TEEN TOP and the industry this May, after receiving criticism over comments he made during a livestream.

“I make far less money now, but I’m much happier,” C.A.P said, as translated by Koreaboo. “Back when I was an idol, I may have earned thousands of dollars for ten minutes of performing. Now, I make ₩300,000 (about US$227) for two to three hours of landscaping.”

Advertisement

However, despite the drop in income, the former K-pop idol said that he has “come to find [his new line of] work more worthwhile”. He added: “That’s how much I struggled with the idol lifestyle. I’m happy because I can do whatever I want now.”

Since C.A.P’s departure, TEEN TOP has continued on as a four-member boyband, featuring members Chunji, Niel, Ricky and Changjo. The group made their first comeback as a quartet in July with the mini-album ‘4SHO’, led by the single ‘HWEEK’.

In other K-pop news, Tomorrow X Together (TXT) and Brazilian singer Anitta have teased their new song ‘Back for More’. Prior to the song’s release, the musicians will perform the song for the first time at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023.