Former LOONA singer Chuu and WEi’s Kim Yo-han collaborate on new song ‘Let’s Love’

Former LOONA member Chuu and WEi’s Kim Yo-han have dropped a brand-new collaborative duet titled ‘Let’s Love’.

The new bossa nova-style confessional was officially released on February 23 at 6pm KST, alongside an accompanying video of both singers performing ‘Let’s Love’ against the backdrop of a cozy, yellow-hued set.

“You always make my heart flutter / I like you more than anyone else / Even a little plank would make me laugh / I want to love you more,” the pair harmonise on the chorus. Watch Chuu and Kim’s live performance of the new duet here:

Advertisement

‘Let’s Love’ was released under a new music series titled ‘Project Restless’, described as a “spring playlist project” that releases new original music throughout the season of spring, per Korea JoongAng Daily. Chuu and Kim’s duet marks the first song under the project.

The release of ‘Let’s Love’ marks the second time Chuu and Kim have teamed up to release music together. In 2021, the pair, plus R&B artist Eric Bellinger, dropped the project single ‘World Is One 2021’.

It also marks Chuu’s second collaborative single as a soloist since she was removed from LOONA and her former agency Blockberry Creative late last year, following joint single ‘Dear My Winter’ with Korean R&B singer George. The label had accused her of employing “violent language and misuse of power” against the company’s staff. Shortly after, Chuu maintained that she “[hadn’t] done anything that would be shameful to my fans.”

Days after Blockberry Creative removed Chuu from LOONA, nine of the group’s 11 remaining members – excluding Hyunjin and Vivi – were reported to have filed injunctions against the company to terminate their contracts. Though the company denied the reports and called them “groundless” at the time, members Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul and Choerry would later win their lawsuits and successfully terminate their contracts with Blockberry Creative.

The remaining five LOONA members are currently engaged in their ongoing lawsuit against the company, and members Hyunjin and Vivi were reported earlier this month to have filed their own injunctions to terminate their contracts with Blockberry Creative.