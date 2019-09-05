Former Maccabees guitarist Felix White announces debut soundtrack album ‘The Edge’

'The Edge' charts the rise and fall of England's greatest cricket team

Former Maccabees guitarist Felix White has announced the release of his debut soundtrack album, ‘The Edge’.

The record accompanies the film of the same name, which charts the highs and lows of “England’s greatest cricket team” between 2009 and 2013.

White teamed up with some of his old bandmates for the project, including drummer Sam Doyle who provides a two-minute drum solo re-imagining of an infamous Kevin Pietersen innings. Guitarist Hugo White and former live members Will White and Mike Davis also feature, alongside Ghostpoet violinist Gillian Maguire and Stereophonics’ Jamie Morrison.

In a press release, White said of the soundtrack: “I saw it as an opportunity to make music with a different framework to anything I was used to previously. One of the things that was striking to me about the film was how brutally honest the players were and how humanising it was. I wanted to try to articulate all the things that are so emotive, enduring and dramatic about Test cricket and the personalities within that might have otherwise been dismissed.

“The intention was for the music to be really colourful and engaging. I liked trying to simultaneously find the melancholic in the joy when they were winning. It was really striking in the film that when a process has ended, even a very successful one, there was some sadness there too. It was only in reflection, when listening back, that I realised I feel like some of the music we made is amongst the best I’ve recorded.”

The Edge OST is out now digitally and on vinyl.

Since The Maccabees broke up in 2017, White has presented the acclaimed cricket podcast Tailenders alongside BBC Radio 1’s Greg James and England’s all time highest wicket-taker Jimmy Anderson. He also runs the indie label and club night Yala!, which has put out releases by the likes of The Magic Gang, Yak, and Talk Show.

Meanwhile, former Maccabees frontman Orlando Weeks has announced he will release his debut solo album in the near future, with a tour preceding it later this month.