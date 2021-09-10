Former Magnetic Fields vocalist Susan Anway has died

Susan Anway, the former singer of The Magnetic Fields, has died, the band have confirmed in a statement.

Anway, whose age is unknown, was the band’s first singer and featured on their first two albums – 1991’s ‘Distant Plastic Trees’ and 1992’s ‘The Wayward Bus’.

“It is with great sadness that we hear of the death of our first singer, Susan Anway,” The Magnetic Fields wrote on their social media accounts. “We met Susan in the 80’s in Boston, when she was the singer of a local band, “V;”. She sang lead vocals on the first two Magnetic Fields albums, The Wayward Bus and Distant Plastic Trees.

“She was a lovely person and will be missed by all of us.” No cause of death has been made public at the time of writing.

After Anway left The Magnetic Fields, Stephin Merritt took over lead vocal duties in the band. As well as performing in the Boston band, Anway was also a member of the electro-pop group Diskarnate.

“Susan Anway, the exquisite voice of this exquisite song (and many others by the Magnetic Fields), has passed away. Would that we could all leave behind something so beautiful,” wrote Michael Azerrad, author of Our Band Could Be Your Life, on Twitter.

Casiotone For The Painfully Alone’s Owen Ashworth wrote: “Rest in peace Susan Anway. Your voice has been a constant companion. Thank you for singing to me.”

Shocked and sad to hear of Susan Anway's death—her pure and lovely voice is such a perfect foil to lyrics like "You won't be happy with me, but give me one more chance. You won't be happy anyway…" https://t.co/FP2mVVHdKo — Lorraine Freeney (@Tallulahland) September 9, 2021

RIP Susan Anway. Her voice and Merritt's songs formed some of the most heartbreaking music yet made. https://t.co/4wcOa1Tgsz — Jordan Ellenberg (@JSEllenberg) September 9, 2021

RIP Susan Anway, singer of one of the greatest opening lines in music history: "I have a mandolin, I play it all night long, it makes me want to kill myself"https://t.co/jQR0PyQdhc — Sam Hayfield (@sam_hayfield) September 9, 2021