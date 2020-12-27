Former manager’s $10m lawsuit against Cardi B dismissed in court

A $10 million breach of contract lawsuit filed against Cardi B by her former manager has been dismissed in court.

In 2018, Klenord ‘Shaft’ Raphael commenced proceedings to sue his former client. Mr Raphael accused Cardi of breaching the pair’s agreement by signing with Solid Foundation, the management division of Quality Control records.

The rapper’s former manager claimed to have discovered her, saying he played an “integral role in developing her music career and public image”.

Cardi B subsequently launched a $30 million counterclaim, arguing that Mr. Raphael signed her original deal without supervision from a lawyer.

She also alleged Mr. Raphael had failed to provide accurate accounts of her earnings during the pair’s working partnership and had been taking more money from her than he was owed.

Late last week, the original lawsuit and Cardi’s counterclaim were both dismissed in court.

“This action, including all claims and counterclaims, is hereby dismissed in its entirety with prejudice against all parties. The parties have further agreed that all parties to this action shall bear their own costs and attorney’s fees,” read documents obtained by AllHipHop.com.

The dismissal means that Cardi B’s music royalties, which had been withheld, will now be distributed properly.

Cardi took to Twitter today (December 27), saying that it “feels good to be free” from the legal drama.

Feels good to be free https://t.co/Cey0NdgI6a — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 27, 2020

Cardi B is, however, in the midst of other legal battles. Earlier in December, a man announced he would sue the rapper for using an image of his tattoo for the cover of her 2016 mixtape, ‘Gangsta Bitch Music Vol 1’.

The plaintiff called Cardi’s unauthorised use of the image “misleading, offensive, humiliating and provocatively sexual”.

In September, the rapper was also sued for defamation by Trump supporters, after a confrontation in which Cardi and her sister allegedly accused them of racism.