Former Misfits drummer Joey Image has reportedly died aged 63

Joey Image, drummer for longstanding horror punks Misfits for two of their formative years, has died at the age of 63, according to reports.

Although no official cause of death has been revealed, he had been battling liver cancer since 2016.

According to a GoFundMe he had set up in order to pay for medical expenses, Image had been seeking treatment at the University of Miami where he was a possible candidate for a liver transplant.

News was first reported by the Facebook page ‘The New York Hardcore Chronicles’, who posted: “Joey Image of The Misfits dead at 63. Rest In Peace.”

Joey Image of The Misfits dead at 63. Rest in Peace. Posted by The New York Hardcore Chronicles Page on Monday, June 1, 2020

Born Joey Poole in New Jersey in 1957, Image joined the band in 1978 and played on Misfits’ early EPs ‘Horror Business’ and ‘Beware’, as well as on the single ‘Night of the Living Dead’. His contributions can also be heard on the 1985 compilation of early Misfits material ‘Legacy Of Brutality’.

Image left Misfits in 1979 following the band’s infamous tour of the UK with The Damned, and went on to play in a string of bands beginning with the Whorelords.

In October 2000 he reunited with the band for a gig at the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, stepping in after the band’s then-drummer Dr. Chud left at short notice.

That year he also joined another of horror-punk’s founding groups The Undead, with whom he performed until 2002.