Former Mötley Crüe singer John Corabi “surprised” to be mentioned in ‘The Dirt’ movie

Corabi was a member of the band from 1992 to 1996

Former Mötley Crüe singer John Corabi has said he was “surprised” to be given a mention in the band’s biopic, The Dirt.

The film arrived on Netflix in March and was based on the biography of the band, The Dirt: Confessions Of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band.

Corabi joined Mötley Crüe in 1992 when Vince Neil was removed from the band over personal differences. He remained in the group until 1996, appearing on one album – their 1994 self-titled record – in that time.

In an interview with LA Weekly, Corabi responded to being name-checked in the film. “Personally, I just want to be my own guy and enjoy life and I’ve accepted the fact that Mötley is Vince, Nikki [Sixx, bass], Tommy [Lee, drums] and Mick [Mars]. So I expect nothing from that camp at all. I was actually surprised I was even mentioned in the movie at all. I didn’t expect it.”

He continued, joking: “I am a bit disappointed that they couldn’t lock down Morgan Freeman to play me though.”

Following the release of The Dirt, Mötley Crüe saw a huge spike in both streams and record sales across their back catalogue. An official press release shared a week after the film premiered stated the group had seen a 570 percent increase on Spotify, a 900 percent increase on Apple Music, and a 2027 percent leap in iTunes downloads.

In a one-star review, NME said of The Dirt: “It could all be seen as silly, bawdy fun. And I defy anyone to not find parts of the film entertaining, being as it is a big, stupid romp about the stupidest band of an era. But what’s galling about it is that we’re meant to feel sorry for them, or see them as redemptive characters. Each band member, we are frequently reminded, has their cross to bear.”