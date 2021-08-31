Former Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll in hospital after suffering heart attack

Former Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll has been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack, he’s revealed to fans.

McCarroll, who played with the band from their formation in 1991 up until 1995, took to Twitter yesterday (August 30) to reveal the news.

“Hi All. Wanted to let you know I was admitted to hospital on Thursday after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday night,” he wrote.

“I’m not quite out of the woods as yet but just want to give a massive big up to our NHS We are more than fortunate to have such a service! Thank you!! X”

Back in 2018, Liam Gallagher revealed that he had once tried to reunite the original Oasis line-up, including McCarroll but without his brother Noel.

“If the old crew from Oasis first line-up wanted to reform with just you, would you?” asked one of Liam’s followers on Twitter, before he replied “I did ask them and they weren’t up for it.”

Oasis were originally called The Rain and formed in Manchester in 1991 with the line-up of Liam as frontman, Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs on guitar, Paul “Guigsy” McGuigan on bass, and Tony McCarroll on drums. Noel joined shortly afterwards on guitar, vocals and as chief songwriter.

Over the weekend, Liam Gallagher performed headline sets at Reading & Leeds festivals, bringing Oasis classics and solo songs to the Bank Holiday weekender.

Reviewing the Reading set, NME wrote: “As much as anything, this Reading & Leeds headline slot is testament to the staggering success of the comeback bid Liam Gallagher launched in 2017.

“Such an achievement would have been unthinkable in his post-Beady Eye doldrums just a few years ago. Inadvertently, then, this really was a gig all about bouncing back from a shit time; a fitting finale to a biblical weekend.”