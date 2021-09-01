NewsMusic News

Former Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll shares health update following heart attack: “All good!”

McCarroll had been hospitalised last week after suffering a heart attack

By Daniel Peters
Former Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll updates fans on health: “All good!”
Tony McCarroll (far left) in Oasis, 1994. Credit: Michel Linssen/Redferns.

Former Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll has shared a positive update on his health following his hospitalisation for a heart attack.

In a tweet posted yesterday (August 31), McCarroll told fans that he had had a “stent fitted”. A cardiac stent is usually used to ensure regular blood flow in the artery.

“Stent fitted. All good!” he tweeted. “Thanks for all [your] amazing support over the last few days. Who wants a race?”

Advertisement

On Monday (August 30), McCarroll told fans that he had been hospitalised last Thursday. He also gave a shout-out to the National Health Service, saying: “We are more than fortunate to have such a service! Thank you!!”

McCarroll’s former bandmate Liam Gallagher sent a tweet to McCarroll expressing his concern over the news. McCarroll replied, “Cheers dude! Gonna be ok hopefully! Thanks for getting in touch! Big love!”

McCarroll served as Oasis’ drummer from their formation in 1991 up until 1995, performing on their first two albums: 1994’s ‘Definitely Maybe’ and 1995’s ‘What’s The Story (Morning Glory?)’. Gallagher has since tried to reunite the original Oasis line-up, including McCarroll but without brother Noel, and was unsuccessful.

Advertisement

Last weekend, Liam Gallagher performed headline sets at Reading & Leeds festivals, performing Oasis classics and solo songs.

Of his Reading set, NME wrote: “As much as anything, this Reading & Leeds headline slot is testament to the staggering success of the comeback bid Liam Gallagher launched in 2017.”

Advertisement
Advertisement