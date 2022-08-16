Former ‘Pop Idol’ contestant Darius Campbell Danesh has died, aged 41

Darius Campbell Danesh, a Scottish singer and former contestant on the talent show Pop Idol, has died, aged 41.

The musician and theatre star was found dead in his home in Rochester, Minnesota, according to a statement from his family. No cause of death has been given at the time of writing.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh,” the statement read. “Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiner’s office.

“The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.