News Music News

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer reunites with Flea on new single

Klinghoffer left the band late last year after John Frusciante announced his return

By Will Richards
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Josh Klinghoffer and Flea performing live with Red Hot Chili Peppers. Credit: Getty Images.

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has reunited with Flea on a new single under his Pluralone moniker.

‘Nowhere I Am’ is set to be released on 7″ vinyl on July 24, and is available to buy and stream today as part of Bandcamp day along with b-side ‘Directrix’.

“‘Nowhere I Am’ is one of those songs I feel has a universal message that everyone can understand, then I remember how abstruse I can write sometimes,” Klinghoffer explained of the song in an interview with SPIN.

“I swear at some point, it was about something we all feel. Maybe the last verse is a little pompous, writing about walking around Paris in May. As usual, rely on the chords and melody to carry songs sometimes when the lyrics don’t offer an easy in.”

It was announced in December that Klinghoffer would be leaving the Red Hot Chili Peppers after 10 years as they welcomed back former guitarist John Frusciante, who Klinghoffer originally replaced back in 2009.

“Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love,” the band said. “We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us.”

Sharing a statement following his departure, Klinghoffer said that there are no hard feelings between him and the band.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have also revealed that they are currently at work on a new album with John Frusciante.

