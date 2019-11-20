"How can we be fighting for equality and not have it in our band..."

Former Sleater-Kinney drummer Janet Weiss has opened up about her departure from the band.

The musician left the group after 24 years back in July, just one month before the group released their latest album ‘The Center Won’t Hold’. Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker later unveiled Angie Boylan as Weiss’ replacement.

In a recent conversation on The Trap Set With Joe Wong podcast, Weiss claimed that her bandmembers hadn’t allowed her to express her own creativity during the recording of the 2019 LP.

“The rules changed within the band, and [Brownstein and Tucker] told me the rules changed,” Weiss explained. “I said, ‘Am I just the drummer now?’ They said yes. And I said, ‘Can you tell me if I am still a creative equal in the band?’ And they said no. So, I left.”

She went on to reveal that Sleater-Kinney had gone through counselling in order to work through the issues within the group, but said that her role change made her decide that it was “time for me to move on”.

However, the decision to exit the band wasn’t easy for Weiss. “I thought about it a lot. I mean, I will never play with two people like that again,” she told host Wong.

“They are totally unique, incredible, intuitive players. It’s a lot to walk away from. It’s my sisters, my family. But I couldn’t be in that band and have it not be equal, especially with what it represents to me.

“It represents equality. How can we be fighting for equality and not have it in our band; it just became a disconnect.”

Back in August, Weiss was involved in a major car accident near to her home in Portland. She suffered a broken left collarbone and fractures to both her legs.

Sleater-Kinney, meanwhile, are set to and bring ‘The Center Won’t Hold’ to the UK in early 2020.