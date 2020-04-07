Former Sleater-Kinney drummer Janet Weiss shares new series of tracks recorded in quarantine

Janet Weiss, former drummer of Sleater-Kinney, is releasing new material through her band Quasi.

Teaming up remotely with bandmate Sam Coomes, Weiss announced the launch of the ‘Quarantine Demos’ on twitter yesterday (April 6).

Rotten Wrock https://t.co/SLbjZPf88s

QUARANTINE DEMOS – a Coronavirus lockdown video series in which Sam and I "document" new Quasi songs from our respective basements. We can get through this crazy mess together! #theequasi — Janet Weiss (@jazzzhand) April 6, 2020

She described it as a “Coronavirus lockdown video series in which Sam and I “document” new Quasi songs from our respective basements. We can get through this crazy mess together!”

You can take a listen to the first in the series, the lo-fi, off-kilter ‘RottenWrock’ below.

Weiss was a founding member of Quasi in 1993, who were a rebanded version of an earlier group called Motorgoat. They last released an album in the form of 2013’s ‘Mole City’.

She is best known as the drummer of legendary riot grrrl trio Sleater-Kinney, whom she joined in 1996.

Last July, however, Weiss left the group after 24 years back in July, just one month before the group released their latest album ‘The Center Won’t Hold’. Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker later unveiled Angie Boylan as Weiss’ replacement.

“The rules changed within the band, and [Brownstein and Tucker] told me the rules changed,” Weiss explained a few months later. “I said, ‘Am I just the drummer now?’ They said yes. And I said, ‘Can you tell me if I am still a creative equal in the band?’ And they said no. So, I left.”

In August 2019, Weiss was involved in a serious car accident, which left her with a broken left collarbone and fractures to both her legs.

Due to the accident, Weiss was forced to cancel a joint tour with Quasi and her other band, Slang.