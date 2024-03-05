Former Slipknot Drummer Jay Weinberg joins Suicidal Tendencies

Jay Weinberg, the former Slipknot drummer who was fired from the band, has now revealed that he has joined Suicidal Tendencies.

In December of last year, Slipknot shared an official statement on social media, claiming that they were “intent on evolving”, and made the “creative decision” that Weinberg will leave the band. His departure was 10 years after he joined the line-up, and just months after keyboardist Craig Jones left the group in June.

Following the announcement, Weinberg went online to reveal how he was left “heartbroken and blindsided” by the decision.

Advertisement

Today (March 5) Weinberg took to his official Instagram account to announce that he has joined the California crossover thrash icons as their full time drummer. The band’s current line-up includes Dillinger Escape Plan guitarist Ben Weinman and Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo.

“When I think of the culture and community of heavy music that I’ve loved and considered my creative home for 20 years, I think of Suicidal Tendencies: a foundational pillar and source of inspiration ever since I fell in love with punk, metal, and hardcore,” Weinberg wrote in a post on his Instagram account.

He continued: “Having toured and played shows together all over the world, I’ve been so fortunate to become friends with my musical heroes who have been a part of this band’s incredible history.

“It’s an absolute honor and privilege to play with Suicidal Tendencies, and I can’t wait to start this incredibly exciting new chapter in just one week. See you all in the pit!”

Weinberg joined Slipknot ahead of the release of the band’s 2014 album ‘.5: The Gray Chapter’. He replaced the original drummer Joey Jordison, who left in December 2013 and died in 2021 at the age of 46.

Advertisement

He previously reflected upon his time in the band and said that the memories he has of the 10 years are something he “wouldn’t trade for the world”.

Weinberg’s former Against Me! bandmate Laura Jane Grace hit out at the drummer, calling him a “little bitch boy” after he was sacked from the iconic metal band.

In a now-deleted post on X/Twitter (per Consequence Of Sound) Grace said: “Oh does it suck to find out via Twitter little bitch boy,” and added, “If true, poetic justice.”

It was not the first time Grace hit out at Weinberg. When he joined Slipknot as their drummer in 2014, Grace took to X/Twitter and tweeted: “Dear Slipknot, good luck with that. #shitbag.”

In other news, Suicidal Tendencies are set to perform at this year’s edition of HellFest Open Air festival. Other acts set to play include Foo Fighters, Metallica, The Prodigy and more.