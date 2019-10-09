Former Slipknot percussionist Chris Fehn – aka ‘Dicknose’ – tells fans “not to hate” on ‘Tortilla Man’

Ex-member left the band after an acrimonious split

Slipknot‘s former percussionist Chris Fehn has encouraged fans not to hate on ‘Tortilla Man’ – the member who replaced him.

Fehn recently returned to social media after a six-month hiatus and he defended his replacement after a fan criticised their band’s new member.

“Pls (come) back to slipknot tortilla guy sucks at everything i hate his vocals your vocals are the best back vocals please join slipknot again,” the fans wrote.

But Fehn hit back on Instagram and said: “Don’t hate man”.

Slipknot, who recently scored their first Number One album in 18 years with the acclaimed comeback record ‘We Are Not Your Kind‘, found a replacement percussionist this year following their far from amicable split with Fehn after he launched legal action against the band over a pay dispute.

Fehn accused the band’s business manager Robert Shore of not giving him his fair share of profits from Slipknot in a lawsuit, saying that Shore and his company were responsible for managing both his personal and business finances. Shore filed a motion to throw the case out.

The new member, dubbed ‘Tortilla Man’ by fans owing to the style of his mask, hasn’t had his identity revealed yet, and fans have been getting quite obsessed with trying to work out the identity of their latest recruit.

Despite the mystery, Slipknot have recently hailed their latest recruit. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1, frontman Corey Taylor said ‘Tortilla Man’ had won the respect of bands and fans. “He’s doing great and is a great dude. He’s killing it, man.”

Asked how anyone becomes an official member of Slipknot, Taylor said: “First of all, you’ve got to wear the tortilla on your face. And the audience has to figure out who you are. With ‘Tortilla Man’, it’s kinda cool. It’s brought this whole new energy to everybody as well, so it’s a lot of fun to watch him as well.”

Guitarist Jim Root agreed in a cover interview with NME that their mystery percussionist “absolutely is killing it because he hits those drums so hard”.

Meanwhile, Fehn recently said that he hopes to rejoin the band “someday”.