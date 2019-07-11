Former Slipknot percussionist Chris Fehn fights to continue lawsuit over band profits

Fehn accuses Shore of not giving him his fair share of profits from Slipknot, saying that Shore and his company were responsible for managing both his personal and business finances.

Chris Fehn has been replaced by a new percussionist in Slipknot, affectionately known as Tortilla Man. Fans don’t yet know the identity of the new member, though, and have been having a lot of fun trying to work out who they are, and the band are getting involved in the treasure hunt too.

Frontman Corey Taylor has said the band’s new stage show is an “attempt to create some Iron Maiden stuff, which is something we’ve been trying to do for a while”.

He’s also recently taken to Twitter to call out Holocaust deniers, calling the movement “a travesty to the memory of the survivors and disrespectful to the people who fought for them”.

Slipknot made their UK return for last month’s Download Festival. “That’s what this band has become to people over the years: life-giving,” we wrote in the NME review of the headline set.