Former Super Junior-M member Henry Lau to release new music after over two years

Chinese-Canadian singer and former Super Junior-M member Henry Lau is set to release new solo music later this month.

The idol took to social media earlier this week to announce plans to release ‘Moonlight’, his first musical project in over two years. ‘Moonlight’ is slated for release on January 11, 6pm KST, and is currently available to pre-save on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer.

Advertisement

Lau first debuted as one of the members of Super Junior-M, the Chinese sub-unit for boy band Super Junior, in 2008. He later made his solo debut with mini-album ‘Trap’ in 2013, which featured a title track of the same name and ‘1-4-3 (I Love You)’. That single featured his then-labelmate Amber Liu.

Lau’s last release was his third mini-album titled ‘Journey’ in November 2020. That project was his first mini-album in six years, following his departure from SM Entertainment in 2018.

In other news, Super Junior: The Last Man Standing is set to hit Disney+ later this month. The documentary, announced as part of the streaming service’s line-up of new original Korean productions, will chronicle the band’s journey from debuting as Super Junior 05 to their global stardom.

The documentary is also set to feature never-before-seen interviews with the group’s active members, who will recount their personal stories and share insights on the group as well as the modern K-pop industry.

Super Junior: The Last Man Standing will premiere on January 18 in celebration of the band’s 18th anniversary.