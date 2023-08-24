Former TREASURE member Bang Ye-dam signs with a new agency

South Korean singer Bang Ye-dam, a former member of K-pop boyband TREASURE, has signed with a new agency.

Today (August 24), Bang Ye-dam announced on his personal Instagram that he has signed with GF Entertainment, which is home to boyband KINGDOM.

“I have joined a new agency, GF Entertainment,” the singer said, as translated by Soompi. “I’m thankful to all the TREASURE MAKERS who have cheered me on starting from my promotions with TREASURE.”

Advertisement

“I’m also very thankful to YG Entertainment, who made it possible for me to grow over a long period of time and become the person I am today,” he added. “I will promote through a variety of ways in the future, so please keep a close eye on me.”

Bang Ye-dam left YG Entertainment in November 2022, two years after making his debut with TREASURE in August 2020. Fellow bandmate Mashiho also left the group at the same time.

At the time, YG Entertainment said that Mashiho and Bang had ended their contracts with the agency on a mutual basis after a “long and careful” discussion.

In other K-pop news, V of boyband BTS has revealed how K-pop girl group (f)x inspired his upcoming solo album, ‘Layover’, and why he decided to work with ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin for the record.

V’s upcoming record will make him the latest member of BTS to release a solo album, joining the likes of Jimin, RM, J-hope and Suga. Meanwhile, bandmate Jungkook says he’s aiming to release his debut solo mini-album by November 2023.