‘Fortnite’ now has a Rick Astley ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ emote

Rickrolling has reached new heights as video game Fortnite has introduced a Rick Astley ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ emote.

Known as “By no means Gonna,” the newly introduced emote performs half of Astley’s seminal 1987 hit, and in-game characters dance identical to how the pop star does in the song’s original music video.

Giving the emote his seal of approval, Astley tweeted: “There is now a Never Gonna Give You Up Emote in Fortnite! Grab it while you can from the item shop. @fortnitegame #fortnite #TikTokGaming #GamingLoop”

There is now a Never Gonna Give You Up Emote in Fortnite! Grab it while you can from the item shop. @fortnitegame #fortnite #TikTokGaming #GamingLoop pic.twitter.com/Nlio9CThYU — Rick Astley (@rickastley) February 15, 2020

Advertisement

The new emote is the first notable one in Fortnite to use popular music. In late 2018, Epic Games was hit with a variety of lawsuits that alleged they stole fashionable dance moves and offered them as Fortnite emotes.

Brooklyn rapper 2 Milly, former The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro, and Instagram’s ‘Backpack Kid’ all filed suits, saying the developer copied each of their trademark dance moves, put them in Fortnite as an animation, and sold them to millions of players, without permission.

Last August, Rick Astley joined Dave Grohl for an epic surprise show for Club NME at London’s Moth Club.

Accompanying Grohl on the drums for Foo Fighters song ‘Times Like These’, Astley stayed bashing the skins for a cover of his own hit ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’, with Grohl on vocals. “I don’t know much about Club NME,” Dave says, “but I know you’re not gonna see this anywhere else.” Classic.