‘Fortnite’ users think a Travis Scott in-game performance is coming

Fortnite users think Travis Scott could be set to do an in-game performance soon after clues were unearthed in the game’s data.

The rapper has been linked to the game before, with rumours that he would be getting a skin in the online video game.

Fans have found hints relating to Scott hidden in data-mined files. Posters that show a planet circuiting around the Fortnite map sitting above a musical note have been found, while a new planet texture has also been discovered that includes carnival images some have linked to ‘Astroworld’. When the planet is hovered over, Scott’s track ‘Highest In The Room’ plays.

No official confirmation has been made of the rumours yet, but Scott wouldn’t be the first artist to play in the game. Marshmello performed in Fortnite: Battle Royale in February 2019. The game’s makers didn’t confirm the virtual gig beforehand, even after the DJ and producer’s plans were leaked online.

Earlier this year, Scott released a new collaboration with Migos and Young Thug titled ‘Give No Fxk’. The song was debuted at the rapper’s Houston festival Astroworld in November 2019, while its official release came accompanied with a special effects-heavy video.

Scott was due to headline Coachella 2020 this month, topping the bill alongside Frank Ocean and Rage Against The Machine. The Californian festival has been postponed until October, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Fortnite introduced a new emote that performs Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’.

