Founding Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward would “love to” make new album with original line-up

Bill Ward, founding drummer of Black Sabbath, says he’s “not done” with the band’s legacy, and would “love” to make a new album with the band’s original line-up.

Ward left the iconic Birmingham band in 2012, just ahead of their most recent studio album, 2013’s ’13’. Ozzy Osbourne later stated that Ward was physically unable to play on the album and subsequent tour, though at the time the drummer cited contractual issues.

In a new interview with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM, Ward stated his desire to reunite with his bandmates for a new studio album.

Advertisement

“I’m not done with the Black Sabbath legacy,” Ward said. “I haven’t been done. I was made done, but I’m not done. So, the others might be done, but I’m not. But being realistic about that, as far as touring with Black Sabbath, I don’t have the chops, and I don’t have the ability to drive a band like that on stage. I have to be back to 60 years old to be able to do that.”

From today’s #TrunkNation with @billwarddrums . Replays 10:30P ET tonight @siriusxmvolume 106 or anytime on the @SIRIUSXM app. Thanks to all my guests during Sabbath week! Incredible to have had 3 of 4 original members & @VinnyAppice1 . All on the app now! pic.twitter.com/U9sMt6AWhm — Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) March 13, 2021

He added: “I would love to do a studio album with Sabbath, with all the original members. I’m just saying that — I’m just floating that out there. I haven’t talked to anybody about that or anything else. But I’m not done.

“So, the other three might be done, and I respect that, but no, I’m not done. I think as long as we all exist and we’re still breathing in air, I think we have every possibility of making some great music together.”

Back in 2019, Ozzy Osbourne admitted that he wishes Black Sabbath could have finished their recent farewell tour with founding drummer Ward.

Advertisement

“I didn’t like the fact that Bill Ward wasn’t there, for a start,” Osbourne said. “People put that down to me, but it wasn’t me, honestly. We didn’t have the fucking time to hang around, we had to get going, but I’m sorry it didn’t work out with Bill.”