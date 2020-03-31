Fountains Of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger hospitalised with coronavirus

Adam Schlesinger, a founding member of Fountains Of Wayne, has been hospitalised after he tested positive for COVID-19.

In an official statement, Schelesinger’s family said the musician is receiving “excellent care” and that they are “cautiously optimistic” about his recovery.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love for Adam and his family. Adam has been hospitalized with COVID-19,” a statement from his family confirmed.

“He’s on a ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery. He is receiving excellent care, his condition is improving and we are cautiously optimistic. His family appreciates all of the love and support.”

A native of New York City, Schlesinger has had a lengthy career as a producer, engineer and film songwriter as well as a member of several successful bands.

Between 1996 and 2011, Fountains Of Wayne released five studio albums. They are best known for their hit song ‘Stacey’s Mom’.

Schlesinger was nominated for an Academy Award for his work on the soundtrack for Tom Hanks’ film That Thing You Do. He has also received two Tony Award nominations for his work on the stage musical Cry Baby.

As a member of indie-pop band Ivy, Schlesinger released six albums between 1995 and 2011, with the band’s song ‘Edge Of The Ocean’ featured in the popular television medical drama series Grey’s Anatomy.

Schlesinger is the latest in a number of prolific personalities who have suspected or are being treated for coronavirus, including Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien and DJ Jazzy Jeff.