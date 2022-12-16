Four Asake fans in critical condition after disturbance at Brixton Academy gig

Four people are in a critical condition after fans breached the door at Asake’s Brixton Academy gig last night (December 15).

According to a report from Sky News, many who were outside the venue on Thursday night tried and were able to force their way in, leading to overcrowding in the venue and the gig being cancelled half way through.

An announcement inside the venue told fans: “The reason we have to stop the show is because they have breached the doors. You’ve got 3,000 people have broken the doors outside and because of security the police have asked us to close the show.”

Advertisement

The message added: “This is nothing to do with us. There are people who’ve breached the door. They have broken in and security are trying to help with it.”

The report adds that eight people have been taken to hospital following the incident, with four of those in a critical condition from injuries sustained by crushing in the crowd.

Footage shared to social media sees hundreds of fans trying to make their way through the venue doors and scuffles with security staff.

They need to close down o2 Brixton. What a myth lol #asake pic.twitter.com/5vjNzwi4pn — say no more (@DammySNM) December 15, 2022

Asake concert Brixton 15th… can you imagine my first concert and it turns out like this pic.twitter.com/4wWKgvZ5Zm — ghostingdoll (@elsie_leimu) December 15, 2022

Four people are fighting for their lives after a crush at an Asake concert at the Brixton O2 Academy. Report to follow… pic.twitter.com/wfRS2StULS — The Voice Newspaper (@TheVoiceNews) December 16, 2022

Advertisement

Not Asake’s fault at all, it was more people who didn’t have tickets turned up with fake tickets… #Asake #Brixton pic.twitter.com/dxDzfCEUY7 — Solomon Smith (@sollysworld) December 15, 2022

Asake was forced to cancel his show at the 02 Brixton, UK.pic.twitter.com/Uy2dajCzEa — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) December 16, 2022

The Met Police’s Ade Adelekan called the incident “extremely distressing,” adding in a statement: “This is an extremely upsetting incident which has left four people critically ill in hospital. My thoughts and prayers are with them and their families.

“A police investigation has been launched, and it will be as thorough and as forensic as necessary to establish exactly what happened last night. The scene will be examined by specialist officers, CCTV will be viewed, every witness that we can make contact with will be spoken to and all other lines of enquiry will be followed.

“Officers are remaining in the area to provide reassurance to the local community in and around Brixton.”