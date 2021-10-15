Four posters in memory of Denise Johnson are being auctioned by Music Venue Trust

Four posters in memory of late Primal Scream and New Order singer Denise Johnson are being auctioned off by the Music Venue Trust (MVT).

Johnson died suddenly in July 2020 at the age of 56 from natural causes.

At her funeral last summer, Johnson’s family asked for donations in lieu of flowers to be made to MVT, a cause that the singer had supported vocally on her social media accounts. MVT is a charity that acts to help protect, secure and improve UK music venues.

A recent memorial event in her honour raised £18,000 for the Trust.

Now, the first of four posters designed by Newcastle based artist Baba Youngblood and signed by former Stone Roses bassist Mani, are being auctioned off in tribute to Johnson.

The first entitled ‘Elephant Stone’, featuring an art design of the Roses, opened for auction today (October 15) with the remaining posters going under the hammer every Friday.

Bidding on the current poster ends next Friday (October 22) and can be accessed here.

“All pieces are influenced by The Stone Roses and signed by Mani. I’m honoured to play my small part in helping music venues recover post-COVID shut down and keep the magic of music alive for future generations,” said Youngblood.

Johnson was a Manchester music legend, with singing credits on Primal Scream’s ‘Screamadelica’ as well as work on releases by New Order, A Certain Radio and I Am Kloot.