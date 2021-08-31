Four Tet announces 2021 run of shows at Brixton Academy

Four Tet has announced three shows set to take place in London later this year – scroll down the page for all the details.

The producer has confirmed his return to the stage with a trio of shows at the O2 Academy Brixton in October.

Tickets for the events will only be available to those who are selected through a special ballot. You can register for the ballot until 23:59 BST on September 6 (head here to enter). Tickets will then go on sale at 10am on September 9.

The events are billed as Four Tet + Friends, suggesting that special guests will appear at the three shows. They will take place from 8pm-2am on October 6 and 7, and 9pm-4am on October 8.

Brixton Academy 2021. Register for tickets here https://t.co/iRpGENTRb1 pic.twitter.com/myFpoRV1uh — Four Tet (@FourTet) August 31, 2021

Earlier this month, Four Tet – aka Kieran Hebden – launched legal action against his label Domino, claiming damages for a historic royalty rate applied to downloads and streaming revenue of his music first released in the noughties. The artist is alleging a breach of contract over the label’s royalty rate of 18 per cent.

Domino has rejected Hebden’s claims in a defence document and the case will now be tried by a judge at the Business and Property Courts of the High Court of Justice.

Meanwhile, Four Tet released two new albums ‘Parallel’ and ‘871’ on Christmas Day last year, only announcing them hours before their arrival. In January, he followed them with a part-collaborative record with Madlib called ‘Sound Ancestors’.

Of his work on the latter record, Hebden explained: “We decided to work on this together with him sending me tracks, loops, ideas and experiments that I would arrange, edit, manipulate and combine. I was sent hundreds of pieces of music over a couple of years stretch and during that time I put together this album with all the parts that fitted with my vision.”