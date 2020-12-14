Four Tet announces collaborative album with Madlib, ‘Sound Ancestors’

Four Tet’s Kieran Hebden has announced a forthcoming collaborative album with Madlib, titled ‘Sound Ancestors’.

‘Sound Ancestors’ will be released in January next year through the Madlib Invazion label. The lead single, ‘Road Of The Lonely Ones’, will premiere on BBC Radio 6 Music today (December 14). The album will be released under Madlib’s name, with Four Tet arranging the tracks.

‘Sound Ancestors’ has been years in the making, Hebden said on social media, with guidance from Eothan Alapatt. Hebden had previously said he recorded an album with Madlib during a livestream in October.

“[Madlib] is always making loads of music in all sorts of styles and I was listening to some of his new beats and studio sessions when I had the idea that it would be great to hear some of these ideas made into a Madlib solo album,” he said.

“I put this concept to him when we were hanging out eating some nice food one day and we decided to work on this together with him sending me tracks, loops, ideas and experiments that I would arrange, edit, manipulate and combine.

“I was sent hundreds of pieces of music over a couple of years stretch and during that time I put together this album with all the parts that fitted with my vision.”

Four Tet released his latest album ‘Sixteen Oceans’ in March. Since then, he has also released a four-track EP under his Windings alias ⣎⡇ꉺლ༽இ•̛)ྀ◞ ༎ຶ ༽ৣৢ؞ৢ؞ؖ ꉺლ.

Earlier this year, Madlib teamed up with his sibling, rapper Oh No, to release a collaborative album under the moniker The Professionals.