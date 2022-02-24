Four Tet announces London all-dayer at Finsbury Park

Four Tet has announced an all-day event set to take place at London’s Finsbury Park later this year.

In partnership with London promoter Krankbrother, the DJ/producer (real name Kieran Hebden) will play a five-hour set at the open air event on Saturday, August 13, marking his only extended festival appearance of the summer.

According to DJ Mag, a second stage will also feature at the event, with guest performers still to be confirmed.

Advertisement

Attendees are promised the location of “a beautiful tree-lined carriageway within Finsbury Park”, with natural wines and craft beers available. A compulsory £1 donation from tickets will go to local environmental charities.

In keeping with the environmental approach, single-use plastics will be banned, site deliveries kept to a minimum, and tree planting projects will be undertaken by the team involved.

Tickets are on sale now – get them here.

Earlier this month, Four Tet‘s albums released under Domino returned to streaming platforms as news broke that he has inked a new publishing deal with Universal.

The producer and DJ signed with Domino in 2001 for the release of his second album ‘Pause’ before going on to release ‘Rounds’ (2003), ‘Everything Ecstatic’ (2005) and ‘There Is Love In You’ (2010) on the label.

Advertisement

But last November Four Tet revealed that Domino had removed three of those albums (‘Pause’, ‘Rounds’ and ‘Everything Ecstatic’) in a bid to stop a legal case that he launched last August over historic downloads/streaming royalty rates.

In that ongoing lawsuit, Four Tet claims that the label is in breach of contract over its 18 per cent royalty rate, which Domino applied to record sales, and that a “reasonable” rate of 50 per cent should have been given to downloads/streams.

The contract between Four Tet and Domino, which was signed in February 2001 long before the proliferation of streaming platforms and the first iPod, stated that record sales are subject to a royalty rate of 18 per cent.

Domino has argued that, because digital downloads (including streams) were considered a new technology format in the early ’00s, Hebden is only entitled to 75 per cent of 18 per cent of the dealer price (i.e. a 13.5 per cent royalty rate), although it had raised it to 18 per cent on a discretionary basis.

Now, it’s been confirmed that Four Tet’s ‘Pause’, ‘Rounds’ and ‘Everything Ecstatic’ and other music has been returned to streaming services after a judge ruled that Four Tet’s legal team should be allowed to pursue a case for breach of contract over the removal of albums from DSPs.

This move is in addition to the existing breach of contract claim over historic royalty rates, and will now be folded into the same lawsuit.

Elsewhere, Four Tet has given two of his past collaborations with Burial, ‘Nova’ and ‘Moth’, their first digital release.