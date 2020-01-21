Four Tet has announced the details of a new album ‘Sixteen Oceans’, sharing the tracklist and release date.

The musician, whose real name is Keiran Hebden, shared a photo of a post-it note detailing the tracklist on Instagram, and confirming that the album is expected in March 2020. No specific release date has been announced yet, but the caption reads: “The new album is done”. See the post below.

Advertisement

Four Tet has already shared one song from the record, ‘Teenage Birdsong’, which was released back in July last year. The accompanying video was filmed at London’s Alexandra Palace on May 9, 2019.

‘Sixteen Oceans’ will be the first Four Tet album since 2017’s ‘New Energy’. See the full tracklist of the forthcoming record below:

‘School’

‘Baby’

‘Harpsichord’

‘Teenage Birdsong’

‘Romantics’

‘Love Salad’

‘Insect Near Piha Beach’

‘Hi Hello’

‘ISTM’

‘Something In The Sadness’

‘1993 Band Practice’

‘Green’

‘Bubbles At Overlook 25th March 2019’

‘4T Recordings’

‘This Is For You’

‘Mama Teaches Sanskrit’

Last month (December 14), Four Tet released a mix combining music with audio from 100 people’s post-election comments and opinions.

Advertisement

In an accompanying press release, the BBC Podcast The Next Episode described it as “reflecting 100 voices from young people across the UK” and is set to an exclusive mix by Hebden – listen to the mix right here.

The podcast speaks to various young people across the country, offering their opinions on a wide range of political topics including tuition fees, mental health, racial tension, LGBTQ, living standards and the cost of housing.