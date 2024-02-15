Four Tet announces new album ‘Three’ with the track ‘Daydream Repeat’

Four Tet has shared details of a new album ‘Three’, and dropped the new single ‘Daydream Repeat’. Check it out below.

Set to contain eight tracks, the upcoming album marks the UK producer’s first full-length album in nearly four years – following on from the 2020 albums ‘Sixteen Oceans’, ‘871’ and ‘Parallel’.

It is set to arrive on March 15, and will be released via Four Tet’s – real name Kieran Hebden – own label, Text Records.

Announcing the new project on Bleep, Hebden also shared the upcoming tracklist for ‘Three’ and confirmed that it will feature his previous singles ‘Loved’, which arrived last month, and ‘Three Drums’, which he dropped last spring.

‘Three’ is available to pre-order now, and you can check out the album artwork – designed by Jason Evans and Matthew Cooper – and tracklisting below.

The ‘Three’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Loved’

2. ‘Gliding Through Everything’

3. ‘Storm Crystals’

4. ‘Daydream Repeat’

5. ‘Skater’

6. ’31 Bloom’

7. ‘So Blue’

8. ‘Three Drums’

As well as sharing news of the new album, Hebden has also dropped the latest taster of the LP in the form of new single ‘Daydream Repeat’.

Coming in at just over six minutes long, the track follows an uptempo beat at its core, which is complemented by an ethereal piano melody that gradually rises into the foreground. Listen to it below.

In other Four Tet news, the British producer has been announced as a one of the acts on the bill for this year’s Bonnaroo.

Running between June 13 and 16, other acts already announced for the 2024 instalment include Maggie Rogers, Khruangbin, Dominic Fike, Lizzy McAlpine, Interpol, Cage The Elephant, Parcels, Idles, Brittany Howard, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Fisher, and more.

Last year, Hebden joined forces with Skrillex and Fred again.. and closed out the second weekend of Coachella. They took over the “TBA” slot after Blink-182 on the main stage on Sunday, which came after Frank Ocean’s withdrawal from Coachella Weekend 2 following doctor’s orders due to leg fractures sustained by the singer in the lead up to the festival.

Before that, the three performed together at New York’s Madison Square Garden, selling out the surprise show within minutes.

In a four-star review of the show, NME shared: “As dance music bounces off the walls of the Garden not only does the venue take on a different hue thanks to rapid neon flashing lights, but the energy is different too. Fans are overflowing in the aisles but despite the venue being densely packed, everyone’s dancing together in sync proving the thousands of revellers are connected by much more than their ability to rapidly purchase a ticket.”