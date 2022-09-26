Four Tet announces two immersive light shows at London’s Alexandra Palace in 2023

Four Tet has announced two immersive shows at London’s Alexandra Palace in 2023.

The producer and DJ – aka Kieran Hebden – will be performing at the venue on May 24 and 25 for a show which boasts “42,000+ immersive hanging lights and full exemplary surround sound for an experience like no other”, courtesy of Squidsoup.

Limited tickets for the shows can be registered through Ticketmaster Request here now until midnight this Sunday (October 2).

Requests will be confirmed on October 4 before tickets go on general sale at 10am BST on October 6. You will be able to purchase tickets here.

It comes after two dreamy new songs – ‘Mango Feedback’ and ‘Watersynth’ – were shared by Four Tet last month.

Meanwhile, a song by the producer also featured on a recent Eat Your Own Ears Recordings EP release.

‘Eat Your Own Ears Recordings EP 1′ is the first of four EPs that will eventually make up Eat Your Own Ears Recordings’ debut compilation album. It comes as the live promoter of the same name celebrates its 20th anniversary months on from the launch of its record label.

Four Tet named his new track ‘Scythe Master’ after Eat Your Own Ears founder Baker’s scything skills (he is the one-time winner of a Hackney Marshes scything competition).

Hebden said of his relationship with Baker and Eat Your Own Ears: “Shout out the magical powers of EYOE and the Scythe Master. Long may their musical offerings continue to bring bliss to this world.”

Recently, Four Tet also reached a settlement in his high-profile royalties battle with his former label Domino.