Four Tet digitally re-releases Burial collabs from 10 years ago

Four Tet has given two of his past collaborations with Burial, ‘Nova’ and ‘Moth’, their first digital release.

The tracks were both originally released as part of limited edition vinyl records and, until now, have never been made available online.

The producer – whose real name is Kieran Hebden – announced on Thursday (February 10) that both songs would be released digitally for the first time the next day (11). “Burial + Four Tet – Nova/Moth will get a digital release on Friday,” he wrote on Twitter.

Burial + Four Tet – Nova/Moth will get a digital release on Friday pic.twitter.com/HGspiGzmJO — Four Tet (@FourTet) February 9, 2022

The nine-minute ‘Moth’ dates back to 2009 and was released on Four Tet’s own label Text Records. ‘Nova’, meanwhile, arrived in 2012. Listen to both tracks below.

Last week (February 7), the producer’s albums released under Domino returned to streaming platforms after he inked a new publishing deal with Universal. In November, Hebden revealed that the label had revealed three of his records – ‘Pause’, ‘Rounds’ and ‘Everything Ecstatic’ – had been taken offline by Domino in a bid to stop a legal case he had launched months prior over historic downloads/streaming royalty rates.

This month, a judge ruled that Hebden’s legal team should be allowed to pursue a case for breach of contract over the removal of albums from DSPs. The producer and DJ has already claimed breach of contract over the royalty rates and the two issues will now be folded into the same lawsuit.

Meanwhile, last year, Four Tet appeared alongside Starrah on ‘Butterflies’, the first official piece of new material from Skrillex in two years. Four Tet detailed the collaboration process on Instagram, elaborating that ‘Butterflies’ was recorded in February 2020 and the finishing touches made over the last few weeks.

“Working with Sonny [Moore, aka Skrillex] and seeing his cosmic level ableton skills in real time has been amazing and huge respect for how crazy good he got the mix sounding,” he wrote. “So much detail went into this one. Feels so good to have it out there.”