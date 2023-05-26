Four Tet lead packed line-up for Block9 at Glastonbury 2023

Block9 has announced the full line-up for its area at this year’s Glastonbury Festival. Find a full list of artists below.

Hailed by promoters as “a coming-of-age celebration of music, pride, freedom and underground culture”, Block9 is making its return to this year’s Glastonbury festival, and celebrating 16 years since it was first launched.

Emerging back in 2007, Block9 has openly encouraged diversity, freedom and collaboration through music and creativity, and come to develop a community of like-minded DJs, producers, performing artists, musicians, technicians, drag queens and kings, activists, go-go butcher boys, club kids and ravers.

Advertisement

Now, following its return to the festival last year, Block9 is making yet another stop at Glastonbury 2023, and is looking to deliver a “long weekend of late-night parties, giant art installations, underground music and queer culture” in celebration of its milestone.

For this year’s edition, huge names from across the dance and EDM world have been enlisted, including Love TKO, Vigro Deep, Rick Wade and Four Tet. The 2023 edition also sees Block9 once again join forces with Notting Hill Carnival — a partnership which was developed last year.

Find the full line-up in the poster below.

Looking to “celebrate freedom of expression in all its forms”, Block9 will also reunite with The NYC Downlow, The Meat Rack, IICON and Genosys Sound System. Find more information on its website.

“At Block9, we have always championed underground music, freedom and self-expression, and our 16th birthday feels the perfect occasion to celebrate our ‘coming-of-age’ with our Glastonbury family,” said Block9 co-founders, Gideon Berger and Stephen Gallagher. “Block9’s 16th birthday party is a stand against right-wing populism, and a celebration of all things alt!”

Advertisement

The legendary festival is due to take place at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset between June 21-25. Headlining this year’s edition will be Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John.

Recently announced stages at this year’s Glastonbury Festival include West Holts, where Kelis, Loyle Carner and Rudimental will deliver headline sets, and the Silver Hayes area line-up.

These were followed by the Field Of Avalon area announcement, which will host Will Young, The Damned, Melanie C, Jake Shears, and Laura Mvula — as well as the Left Field line-up, which will see performances from Benefits, Cavetown, Big Joanie and more.

Earlier this month it was also confirmed that The Streets‘ Mike Skinner, Skindred, Empire State Bastard, Nia Archives and more would be joining the bill for the Shangri-La stage, and The Chemical Brothers, Skepta and Plastician were among those set to perform at the Arcadia stage.

In other Glastonbury news, the festival organisers announced the new Woodsies area — which is comprised of the Woodsies Main Stage — formerly known as the John Peel Stage — and the wooded area next to it. Artists set to appear in the new area this year include Rina Sawayama, Måneskin, Warpaint, and Christine & The Queens.