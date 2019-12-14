Four Tet produces post-election mix set to “100 voices” from UK youth

A new mix has been released combining music from Four Tet with audio from 100 people’s post-election comments and opinions.

In an accompanying press release, the BBC Podcast The Next Episode claims to be “reflecting 100 voices from young people across the UK” and is set to an exclusive mix by Four Tet’s Kieran Hebden – listen to the mix right here.

The mix includes instant reaction from UK celebrities including comedian Tez Ilyas and TV personalities such as Divina de Campo and Crystal from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, alongside members of the public aged 18-25.

Watch the video for Four Tet’s ‘Anna Painting’ below.

The podcast speaks to various young people across the country, offering their opinions on a wide range of political topics including tuition fees, mental health, racial tension, LGBTQ, living standards and the cost of housing.

In 2017, the DJ and producer drew attention to US politics by sharing a selection of songs by artists prevented from entering the United States under President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Hebden’s playlist – including roughly 300 songs – showcased the best music from Syria, Somalia, Libya, Iraq, Sudan, Yemen and Iran, picking out artists including Kourosh Yaghmaei and celebrated Syrian singer Omar Souleyman, who worked with the producer on 2013 album ‘Wenu Wenu’.

Hebden said the playlist additions came when he was thinking about recording in Brooklyn with Souleyman, “and it not being allowed anymore.” You can still listen to that playlist here.