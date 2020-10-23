Four Tet says he has recorded a new album with Madlib

Four Tet has announced that he’s recorded a new album alongside Madlib.

Kieran Hebden revealed the news in the live chat alongside a stream on YouTube yesterday (October 22).

The producer, who released his new album ‘Sixteen Oceans’ back in March, was DJing from his home studio, and popped into the chat to announce the new album.

“I’ve made an album with Madlib,” he simply wrote, adding that there is “other new stuff coming too”.

Since the release of ‘Sixteen Oceans’ back in March, Four Tet has shared a selection of new material.

Back in May, Hebden surprise released a new EP under his Wingdings moniker ⣎⡇ꉺლ༽இ•̛)ྀ◞ ༎ຶ ༽ৣৢ؞ৢ؞ؖ ꉺლ. The EP contained four tracks, each with similar titles. A month earlier, the producer quietly shared a handful of new tracks to his SoundCloud page.

Alongside the new releases, he also shared an ethereal remix of Tame Impala’s ‘Is It True’.

Ahead of the spate of new releases, Hebden shared a huge Spotify playlist collating almost every track he’s been a part of in his career.

“I’ve been going through my archive finding old music that I worked on and photos,” Hebden explained on Instagram. “It made me wonder how much stuff is on Spotify that I’ve been part of so I put everything I could find in a playlist. It’s 526 tracks so far and there is a link to it in my bio.”