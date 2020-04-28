Four Tet releases five new songs for free via Soundcloud

Four Tet has shared five new songs via his official Soundcloud page – you can listen to them below.

The electronic musician, whose real name is Kieran Hebden, released his latest album ‘Sixteen Oceans’ last month.

Taking to Soundcloud earlier today (April 28), Four Tet surprised fans by making five new tracks available to download free of charge.

Among the new arrivals is a six-minute reworking of Destiny’s Child‘s 2004 hit ‘Lose My Breath’, which is titled ‘LMB KH version’. The remix was originally previewed during Four Tet’s BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix back in 2018.

The remaining four tracks are ‘My Money’s Gone’, ‘128 Oceans’, ‘Filter drums 123’ and a 127 BPM version of ‘Angel Echoes’, the original of which appeared on 2010’s ‘There Is Love in You’.

Each of the five songs is accompanied by its own unique cover by artist Jason Evans.

This comes after the artist dropped an extensive new Spotify playlist collating almost every song of his career so far. Made up of over 500 tracks, the collection features remixes and collaborations with the likes of Chvrches, Daniel Avery, Caribou and many more.

Hebden explained how going through his archive had made him “wonder how much stuff is on Spotify that I’ve been part of”.

Meanwhile, some fans recently likened a musical representation of the coronavirus to Four Tet’s work. The piece was put together by Markus J. Buehler, a music composer and professor of engineering.