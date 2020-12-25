Four Tet releases two new albums, ‘Parallel’ and ‘871’

Four Tet has surprise-released two new albums, titled ‘Parallel’ and ‘871’ – listen to both below now.

The producer – whose real name is Kieran Hebden – announced both records on Twitter seven hours before their release.

At midnight today (December 25), the albums appeared on streaming services. ‘Parallel’ spans 10 songs and a one-hour-and-10-minutes run time and is available on all platforms.

‘871’, meanwhile, is only available on Bandcamp at present. That album boasts 20 tracks and features tracks that were recorded between August 1995 and January 1997. Both records come with artwork designed by Jason Evans – you can see ‘871’’s at the top of the page.

Listen to ‘Parallel’ and ‘871’ below now.

<a href="https://fourtet.bandcamp.com/album/871">871 by Four Tet</a> More new music from Hebden is set to arrive next month. The producer collaborated with Madlib on the rapper’s upcoming album ‘Sound Ancestors’. It will be released under Madlib’s name, but features arrangements from Hebden on four of its tracks.

“[Madlib] is always making loads of music in all sorts of styles and I was listening to some of his new beats and studio sessions when I had the idea that it would be great to hear some of these ideas made into a Madlib solo album,” he said in an Instagram post earlier this month.

“I put this concept to him when we were hanging out eating some nice food one day and we decided to work on this together with him sending me tracks, loops, ideas and experiments that I would arrange, edit, manipulate and combine. I was sent hundreds of pieces of music over a couple of years stretch and during that time I put together this album with all the parts that fitted with my vision.”

Meanwhile, Hebden released his previous Four Tet album ‘Sixteen Oceans’ in March. Since then, he has also released a four-track EP under his Windings alias ⣎⡇ꉺლ༽இ•̛)ྀ◞ ༎ຶ ༽ৣৢ؞ৢ؞ؖ ꉺლ.