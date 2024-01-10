Four Tet shares immersive new single ‘Loved’

Four Tet has shared his first single of 2024 ‘Loved’ which is set to appear on his forthcoming album.

Four Tet – whose real name is Kieran Hebden – took to Instagram to share the official single artwork. “‘Loved’ is out now. It’s the opening track from the new album which is coming soon. Artwork by Jason Evans,” read the caption on the post.

The track features a slowed, mellow drum beat with soft keyboard sounds. Towards the middle of the track, the keyboard sounds are washed out with crashes of thunder. “Loved” was premiered by Mary Anne Hobbs on 6Music earlier today and is now available on all streaming services. Check it out below. – Kieran Hebden

There is currently no release date for Four Tet’s upcoming album.

Last year, he joined forces with Skrillex and Fred again.. and closed out weekend two of Coachella. They took over the “TBA” slot after Blink-182 on the main stage on Sunday, which came after Frank Ocean’s withdrawal from Coachella Weekend 2 following doctor’s orders due to leg fractures sustained by the singer in the lead up to the festival.

Prior to that, the three performed together at New York’s Madison Square Garden, selling out the surprise show within minutes.

In a four-star review of the show, NME shared: “As dance music bounces off the walls of the Garden not only does the venue take on a different hue thanks to rapid neon flashing lights, but the energy is different too. Fans are overflowing in the aisles but despite the venue being densely packed, everyone’s dancing together in sync proving the thousands of revellers are connected by much more than their ability to rapidly purchase a ticket.”

They continue: “‘We can have this moment right now and just love each other and appreciate the differences in each other and love each other for the different parts,’ Skrillex says towards the end of the night, in a clear reflection of that palpable energy. ‘Fred, Kieran and I are all from different backgrounds, but somehow we made it on the stage at MSG with all you people.’ Scanning the smiling faces in the crowd, it’s safe to say that Joel has a tough act to follow.”

In other news, Four tet was announced as a one of the acts for this year’s edition of Bonaroo.

The festival will return to Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee between June 13 and 16. In addition to its headliners, a stacked lineup of acts – including Maggie Rogers, Khruangbin, Dominic Fike, Lizzy McAlpine, Interpol, Cage The Elephant, Parcels, Idles, Brittany Howard, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Fisher, and more – will perform across 10 stages over the festival’s four days.